U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,467.82
    +29.56 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,229.25
    +316.69 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,883.67
    +60.24 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.16
    +15.99 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.25
    +0.94 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.00
    -23.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    +0.0430 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0094 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0310
    +0.3540 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,991.56
    +2,548.25 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,416.82
    +10.08 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.39
    +16.68 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crown Place VCT PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 1,137,337 ordinary shares at 33.05 pence per share on 15 October 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.51% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 15 October 2021 consisted of 252,120,092 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 30,033,323 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 222,086,769 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

15 October 2021

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Duck Creek Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal-2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to Duck Creek's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2021, which ended on August 31. On the call with me today is Mike Jackowski, Duck Creek's chief executive officer; and Vinny Chippari, Duck Creek's chief financial officer.

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Moderna Stock Is Rising After an Upgrade. This Analyst Says It’s Time to Buy.

    An FDA advisory panel recommended Thursday that Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine be authorized as a third, smaller booster dose for some people.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Alcoa Earnings Top Views; Buyback, New Dividend Fuel Stock

    Alcoa earnings should hit a record amid strong aluminum prices. Analysts are bullish about the prospect for buybacks and dividends.

  • Want More Monthly Income? Invest in These 3 Stocks

    Few dividend stocks pay on a monthly basis, but you can still collect cash every month by investing in stocks that pay at different periods. Below, I'll show you how investing just over $22,000 across three stocks -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and BCE (NYSE: BCE) -- can generate at least $100 in cash for your portfolio every month. Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie is a big name in the healthcare industry with revenue topping more than $50 billion over the past 12 months.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Boring is beautiful when you are looking to generate income in retirement. That's why these ultra-safe stocks should be in your portfolio.

  • 11 Best Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Hedge funds do not normally invest in penny stocks, primarily because of the risk […]

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After all, the global e-commerce market could still expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2021 to 2026, according to Research and Markets, as the generational disruption of brick-and-mortar retailers continues. MercadoLibre is the largest e-commerce company in Latin America. It also processes digital payments with its Mercado Pago platform.

  • Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has r

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.