ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that it purchased 444,650 ordinary shares at 49.45 pence per share on 23 August 2022. The shares purchased represent 0.37% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 23 August 2022 consisted of 138,135,653 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 17,598,081 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 120,537,572 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

23 August 2022

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850



