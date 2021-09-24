U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

24 September 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 24 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 195,877 Ordinary shares at a price of 95.9p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 132,568,511 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 4186


