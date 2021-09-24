Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)
24 September 2021
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 24 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 195,877 Ordinary shares at a price of 95.9p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 132,568,511 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 4186