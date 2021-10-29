Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

In this article:

Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

29 October 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 29 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 11,369,883 Ordinary shares at a price of 108.5p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will be 1,107,880,631 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800



