Transactional and Marketing Emails Market to grow by $ 8.87 Bn During 2021-2025 |Analyzing Growth in Advertising Industry | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the transactional and marketing emails market to grow by USD 8.87 billion at a decelerating CAGR of over 10% during 2021-2025. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Amazon.com Inc. (US), Constant Contact Inc. (US), Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG (Austria), Mailchimp (US), Mailgun Technologies Inc. (US), Message Systems Inc. (US), Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Oracle Corp. (US), SendGrid (US), and Sendinblue SAS. (France).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Transactional and Marketing Emails Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!

The transactional and marketing emails market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing.

The transactional and marketing emails market is segmented by application (transactions and marketing), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and end-user (large enterprises, smes, and government). The high return on investments and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The transactional and marketing emails market covers the following areas:

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Sizing
Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Forecast
Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46574

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Constant Contact Inc.

  • Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG

  • Mailchimp

  • Mailgun Technologies Inc.

  • Message Systems Inc.

  • Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SendGrid

  • Sendinblue SAS

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:
Global Digital Marketing Spending Market - Global digital marketing spending market is segmented by type (search ads, display ads, social media, e-mail marketing, and others), platform (mobile devices and desktops), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Outdoor Advertising Market - Global outdoor advertising market is segmented by type (billboards, shelters, transit displays, and street furniture), platform (physical outdoor advertising and digital outdoor advertising), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Transactions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Marketing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Segmentation by End-user

  • Large enterprises

  • SMEs

  • Government

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Constant Contact Inc.

  • Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG

  • Mailchimp

  • Mailgun Technologies Inc.

  • Message Systems Inc.

  • Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SendGrid

  • Sendinblue SAS

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/transactional-and-marketing-emails-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/transactional-and-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transactional-and-marketing-emails-market-to-grow-by--8-87-bn-during-2021-2025-analyzing-growth-in-advertising-industry--technavio-301350502.html

SOURCE Technavio

