Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buy-back program

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
·2 min read
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Company announcement no. 4 - 23
24 January 2023

Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buy-back program

On 6 December 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 27 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 50,000,000, up to 240,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,800,000), corresponding to 1.06% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 7 December 2022 to 7 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

191,885

 

46,808,818

17 January 2023

2,780

258.6

718,955

18 January 2023

3,712

261.4

970,208

19 January 2023

3,951

259.7

1,026,201

20 January 2023

1,833

259.6

475,780

Accumulated under the program

204,161

 

49,999,961

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 877,862 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.88% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The share buy-back program announced in company announcement no. 27 - 22 has now been concluded as 204,161 shares, corresponding to an aggregate value of DKK 49,999,961, have been repurchased.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO




+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com

Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager


+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


