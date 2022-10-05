Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

H+H International A/S

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 28 September 2022 to 4 October 2022:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 753,800 147.98 111,550,380.00 28 September 2022 5,500 101.53 558,415.00 29 September 2022 5,500 99.38 546,590.00 30 September 2022 5,500 99.95 549,725.00 3 October 2022 5,500 100.15 550,825.00 4 October 2022 5,500 104.79 576,345.00 Total 27,500 101.16 2,781,900.00 Accumulated under the programme 781,300 146.34 114,332,280.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 889,931 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.09 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

