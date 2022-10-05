U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,786.25
    -17.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,239.00
    -126.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,586.25
    -54.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.50
    -12.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.37
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.85
    -0.24 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.07
    -1.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1880
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,195.19
    +581.25 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.00
    +12.57 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,147.17
    +154.96 (+0.57%)
     

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

H+H International A/S
·1 min read
H+H International A/S
H+H International A/S

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 28 September 2022 to 4 October 2022:

 

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

753,800

147.98

111,550,380.00

28 September 2022

5,500

101.53

558,415.00

29 September 2022

5,500

99.38

546,590.00

30 September 2022

5,500

99.95

549,725.00

3 October 2022

5,500

100.15

550,825.00

4 October 2022

5,500

104.79

576,345.00

Total

27,500

101.16

2,781,900.00

Accumulated under the programme

781,300

146.34

114,332,280.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 889,931 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.09 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Healthcare Provider Burjeel Prices IPO at Bottom of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapHealthcare provider Burjeel Holdings priced its Abu Dhabi initial

  • Betting: Is DJ Uiagalelei a Heisman Sleeper?

    Pamela Maldonado makes her case for Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei to be the best value for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

  • Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

    Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

  • Hundreds of NFTs Moved From Three Arrows Fund, Tracker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 300 NFTs were moved out of a crypto address associated with Starry Night Capital, a NFT-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold i

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • This week’s big rebound in stocks means the bear market is alive and well

    Caution: The stock market’s explosive rise in the past two days doesn’t necessarily mean the bear market is over. If anything, the rally suggests that the bear market is alive and well. It’s because daily spikes happen more frequently during bear than bull markets.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase Are Rising Today

    Major Wall Street bank stocks rose along with the broader market today after a lot of selling in recent weeks and as investors look for the Federal Reserve to potentially pivot on monetary policy. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded nearly 3.7% higher in the final hour of trading today. Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C), traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) were up more than 4%.

  • Current bear market is 'not the time to be a hero,' strategist explains

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook during this bear market and the Fed's position amid inflationary and labor market pressures.

  • Dow Jones Jumps Again On Fed Hopes; Twitter Stock Skyrockets As Tesla's Elon Musk Gives In

    The rally attempt continued as Treasury yields and the dollar fell. Here are 5 stocks near early buy points. Twitter surged as Tesla's Elon Musk will go ahead with his $44 billion deal.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced an "industry-first" partnership with Hilton Hotels that will bring Peloton Bikes to all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. Higher bond yields have made stocks trading at high valuations look more expensive, which has weighed on Peloton's stock price. Year to date, Peloton shares are down 77%.

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Positive week for Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) institutional investors who lost 75% over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI ), it is important to understand the...

  • Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes

    Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds - a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity - have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year. But

  • Elon Musk Is Overpaying for Twitter—by a Huge Amount. Here’s the Math.

    Elon Musk is paying $54.20 a share for Twitter. Based on the steep declines of rivals Meta and Snap, he should be paying less than $30.