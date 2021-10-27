U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.50
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,688.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,563.75
    +18.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.50
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.87
    -0.78 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0700
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,980.98
    -1,380.94 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.16
    -16.99 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,050.80
    -55.21 (-0.19%)
     

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

H+H International A/S
·2 min read


On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2021. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 115 million, and no more than 1,728,136 shares, corresponding to approximately 9.6 percent of the share capital of the Company.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 20 October 2021 to 26 October 2021:

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

360,700

69,223,000.00

20 October 2021

1,600

244.43

391,088.00

21 October 2021

1,600

248.37

397,392.00

22 October 2021

1,600

253.72

405,952.00

25 October 2021

1,500

252.85

379,275.00

26 October 2021

1,600

252.08

403,328.00

Total

7,900

1,977,035.00

Accumulated under the programme

368,600

71,200,035.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 438,800 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.44 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Trump tightens grip on social media company after SPAC deal success

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to retain the ownership of his newly launched social media venture even if he chooses to make another White House run or is convicted by prosecutors who are looking into his business dealings. Trump said last week that TRUTH Social would be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to regulatory filings issued late on Tuesday, Trump was referred to as the "company principal," even though the exact size of his stake in the company was not disclosed.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That No

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.