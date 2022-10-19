U.S. markets open in 7 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,750.00
    +17.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,657.00
    +81.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,286.75
    +88.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.60
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.53
    +0.71 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.10
    -5.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    -0.0026 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.50
    -0.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3600
    +0.1730 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,240.77
    -338.38 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.33
    -8.39 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

H+H International A/S
·1 min read
H+H International A/S
H+H International A/S

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 12 October 2022 to 18 October 2022:

 

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

806,300

144.94

116,862,030.00

12 October 2022

5,000

101.74

508,700.00

13 October 2022

5,000

101.65

508,250.00

14 October 2022

5,000

103.22

516,100.00

17 October 2022

5,000

103.94

519,700.00

18 October 2022

5,000

109.84

549,200.00

Total

25,000

104.08

2,601,950.00

Accumulated under the programme

831,300

143.71

119,463,980.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 939,931 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.37 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com

Attachments


