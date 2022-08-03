Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

H+H International A/S

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 27 July 2022 to 2 August 2022:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 509,100 158.25 80,563,630.00 27 July 2022 5,500 137.26 754,930.00 28 July 2022 5,500 141.09 775,995.00 29 July 2022 5,500 147.56 811,580.00 1 August 2022 5,000 150.63 753,150.00 2 August 2022 5,000 150.57 752,850.00 Total 26,500 145.23 3,848,505.00 Accumulated under the programme 535,600 157.60 84,412,135.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 644,231 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.68 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

aho@HplusH.com

