Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

H+H International A/S
·1 min read
H+H International A/S
H+H International A/S

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 30 November 2022 to 6 December 2022:

 

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

984,100

138.06

135,861,639.00

16 November 2022

6,500

106.79

694,135.00

17 November 2022

6,500

105.92

688,480.00

18 November 2022

6,500

107.05

695,825.00

21 November 2022

6,500

106.11

689,715.00

22 November 2022

6,500

103.69

673,985.00

Total

32,500

105.91

3,442,140.00

Accumulated under the programme

1,016,600

137.03

139,303,779.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 1,125,231 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.43 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

Attachments


