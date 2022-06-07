U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.75
    -18.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,761.00
    -151.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,531.00
    -74.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.50
    -10.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.90
    +0.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.70
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.60
    +0.81 (+3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2471
    -0.0058 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8240
    +0.9230 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,556.63
    -1,662.95 (-5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.49
    -37.06 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,602.33
    -5.89 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMKAF
  • AMKBF
  • AMKBY
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

69,816

 

1,395,291,280

30 May 2022

350

20,514.8000

7,180,180

31 May 2022

400

19,959.9000

7,983,960

1 June 2022

280

20,359.7500

5,700,730

2 June 2022

270

20,607.1900

5,563,941

3 June 2022

280

21,118.7900

5,913,261

Total 30 May - 3 June

1,580

 

32,342,073

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022*

1,674

20,469.6661

34,266,221

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

14,367

 

287,362,675

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

73,070

 

1,461,899,573

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

365,646

 

7,735,629,911

30 May 2022

1,401

20,723.9500

29,034,254

31 May 2022

1,602

20,200.1300

32,360,608

1 June 2022

1,121

20,582.1600

23,072,601

2 June 2022

1,081

20,908.1700

22,601,732

3 June 2022

1,121

21,340.1300

23,922,286

Total 30 May - 3 June

6,326

 

130,991,481

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 June 2022*

5,080

20,706.8418

105,190,756

Bought from the Foundation*

1,611

20,706.8418

33,358,722

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

57,971

 

1,179,803,185

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

378,663

 

8,005,170,871

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 41,238 A shares and 260,287 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.61% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 June 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Ahead of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting? Analyst Weighs In

    This week will be a big one for Novavax (NVAX). On Tuesday (June 7), the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet to discuss Novavax’s EUA application for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 as a primary vaccine for adults. Ahead of the meeting, last week the FDA released briefing documents which put potential issues under the spotlight. These included the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) especially in young men, one Guill

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Rebounds: A Dead-Cat Bounce?

    Asset manager Cathie Wood's flagship, Ark Innovation ETF, has come back from its May 12 intraday low, though it remains down year to date.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • It's Time to Take Powell at His Word

    The Chairman of the Federal Reserve has notably been sanguine about inflation, the economy and the potential for creating a massive bubble that may be impossible to retreat from. Tighten using too many rate hikes and risk losing the small growth in the economy. The markets respond to Jay Powell's words and comments from the press conference following the meetings, along with any speeches or testimony.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Recession fears ‘are way overblown’: Market strategist

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Simplify ETF CEO Paul Kim join Yahoo Finance Live to examine market volatility ahead of economic data, inflation, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, and the effect of rising oil prices.