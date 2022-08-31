Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 24 August 2022 to 30 August 2022:
No. of shares
Average price (DKK)
Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
601,500
156.47
94,118,499.00
24 August 2022
5,700
120.24
685,368.00
25 August 2022
6,000
121.07
726,420.00
26 August 2022
6,000
121.22
727,320.00
29 August 2022
6,300
115.93
730,359.00
30 August 2022
6,500
117.99
766,935.00
Total
30,500
119.23
3,636,402.00
Accumulated under the programme
632,000
154.68
97,754,901.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 740,631 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.23 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com
