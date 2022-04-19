Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AMKAF
- AMKBF
- AMKBY
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 11 April to Wednesday 13 April:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
52,268
1,057,274,493
11 April 2022
340
17,386.9100
5,911,549
12 April 2022
340
17,281.4400
5,875,690
13 April 2022
340
17,443.5000
5,930,790
Total 11-13 April 2022
1,020
17,718,029
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022*
1,081
17,370.6167
18,777,637
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
54,369
1,093,770,158
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
54,369
1,093,770,158
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
294,112
6,327,978,818
11 April 2022
1,708
17,810.4100
30,420,180
12 April 2022
1,708
17,713.7600
30,255,102
13 April 2022
1,708
17,897.0300
30,568,127
Total 11-13 April 2022
5,124
91,243,410
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022*
3,280
17,807.0667
58,407,179
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
302,516
6,477,629,406
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
302,516
6,477,629,406
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,210 A shares and 731,355 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.58% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Page 1 of 2
Copenhagen, 19 April 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2022
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2022