Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
  • AMKAF
  • AMKBF
  • AMKBY
A.P. M&#xf8;ller - M&#xe6;rsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 11 April to Wednesday 13 April:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

52,268

1,057,274,493

11 April 2022

340

17,386.9100

5,911,549

12 April 2022

340

17,281.4400

5,875,690

13 April 2022

340

17,443.5000

5,930,790

Total 11-13 April 2022

1,020

17,718,029

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022*

1,081

17,370.6167

18,777,637

Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

54,369

1,093,770,158

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

54,369

1,093,770,158

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

294,112

6,327,978,818

11 April 2022

1,708

17,810.4100

30,420,180

12 April 2022

1,708

17,713.7600

30,255,102

13 April 2022

1,708

17,897.0300

30,568,127

Total 11-13 April 2022

5,124

91,243,410

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022*

3,280

17,807.0667

58,407,179

Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

302,516

6,477,629,406

Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

302,516

6,477,629,406

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,210 A shares and 731,355 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.58% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

