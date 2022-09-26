Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 19 September to Friday 23 September:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
149,175
2,806,097,988
19 September 2022
800
14,175.1500
11,340,120
20 September 2022
800
14,341.3600
11,473,088
21 September 2022
800
14,252.0400
11,401,632
22 September 2022
850
13,930.4800
11,840,908
23 September 2022
850
13,412.5400
11,400,659
Total 19-23 September 2022
4,100
57,456,407
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 September 2022*
4,345
14,013.7578
60,889,778
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
98,917
1,749,907,275
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
157,620
2,924,444,173
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
683,114
13,466,352,723
19 September 2022
2,816
14,716.2400
41,440,932
20 September 2022
2,816
14,906.5100
41,976,732
21 September 2022
2,816
14,776.2100
41,609,807
22 September 2022
2,992
14,389.8800
43,054,521
23 September 2022
2,992
13,909.6300
41,617,613
Total 19-23 September 2022
14,432
209,699,605
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 September 2022*
13,184
14,530.1833
191,565,937
Bought from the Foundation 23 September 2022*
6,165
14,530.1833
89,578,580
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
396,203
7,131,829,159
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
716,895
13,957,196,845
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 125,788 A shares and 589,010 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.82% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 26 September 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
