Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

·3 min read
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                                                                      
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 19 September to Friday 23 September:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

149,175

 

2,806,097,988

19 September 2022

800

14,175.1500

11,340,120

20 September 2022

800

14,341.3600

11,473,088

21 September 2022

800

14,252.0400

11,401,632

22 September 2022

850

13,930.4800

11,840,908

23 September 2022

850

13,412.5400

11,400,659

Total 19-23 September 2022

4,100

 

57,456,407

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 September 2022*

4,345

14,013.7578

60,889,778

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

98,917

 

1,749,907,275

Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

157,620

 

2,924,444,173

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

683,114

 

13,466,352,723

19 September 2022

2,816

14,716.2400

41,440,932

20 September 2022

2,816

14,906.5100

41,976,732

21 September 2022

2,816

14,776.2100

41,609,807

22 September 2022

2,992

14,389.8800

43,054,521

23 September 2022

2,992

13,909.6300

41,617,613

Total 19-23 September 2022

14,432

 

209,699,605

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 September 2022*

13,184

14,530.1833

191,565,937

Bought from the Foundation 23 September 2022*

6,165

14,530.1833

89,578,580

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

396,203

 

7,131,829,159

Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

716,895

 

13,957,196,845

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 125,788 A shares and 589,010 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.82% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 September 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

