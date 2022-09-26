A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 19 September to Friday 23 September:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 149,175 2,806,097,988 19 September 2022 800 14,175.1500 11,340,120 20 September 2022 800 14,341.3600 11,473,088 21 September 2022 800 14,252.0400 11,401,632 22 September 2022 850 13,930.4800 11,840,908 23 September 2022 850 13,412.5400 11,400,659 Total 19-23 September 2022 4,100 57,456,407 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 September 2022* 4,345 14,013.7578 60,889,778 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 98,917 1,749,907,275 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 157,620 2,924,444,173 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 683,114 13,466,352,723 19 September 2022 2,816 14,716.2400 41,440,932 20 September 2022 2,816 14,906.5100 41,976,732 21 September 2022 2,816 14,776.2100 41,609,807 22 September 2022 2,992 14,389.8800 43,054,521 23 September 2022 2,992 13,909.6300 41,617,613 Total 19-23 September 2022 14,432 209,699,605 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 23 September 2022* 13,184 14,530.1833 191,565,937 Bought from the Foundation 23 September 2022* 6,165 14,530.1833 89,578,580 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 396,203 7,131,829,159 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 716,895 13,957,196,845

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 125,788 A shares and 589,010 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.82% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 26 September 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments



