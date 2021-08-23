Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.
During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 16 August to Friday 20 August:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
102,693
1,538,806,207
16 August 2021
229
17,531.0480
4,014,610
17 August 2021
90
17,605.5556
1,584,500
18 August 2021
102
17,750.0980
1,810,510
19 August 2021
521
17,509.0403
9,122,210
20 August 2021
711
17,322.4473
12,316,260
Total 16-20 August Friday
1,653
28,848,090
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
1,752
17,451.9601
30,575,834
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
57,672
975,521,255
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
106,098
1,598,230,131
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
410,731
6,479,611,995
16 August 2021
1,150
18,417.1217
21,179,690
17 August 2021
452
18,529.8562
8,375,495
18 August 2021
513
18,666.7934
9,576,065
19 August 2021
2,617
18,310.0325
47,917,355
20 August 2021
3,572
18,070.7209
64,548,615
Total 16-20 August Friday
8,304
151,597,220
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
5,316
18,255.9273
97,048,509
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
230,708
4,051,139,679
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
424,351
6,728,257,725
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 83,782 A shares and 348,049 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.23% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 23 August 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
