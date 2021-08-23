U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 16 August to Friday 20 August:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

102,693

1,538,806,207

16 August 2021

229

17,531.0480

4,014,610

17 August 2021

90

17,605.5556

1,584,500

18 August 2021

102

17,750.0980

1,810,510

19 August 2021

521

17,509.0403

9,122,210

20 August 2021

711

17,322.4473

12,316,260

Total 16-20 August Friday

1,653

28,848,090

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

1,752

17,451.9601

30,575,834

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

57,672

975,521,255

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

106,098

1,598,230,131

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

410,731

6,479,611,995

16 August 2021

1,150

18,417.1217

21,179,690

17 August 2021

452

18,529.8562

8,375,495

18 August 2021

513

18,666.7934

9,576,065

19 August 2021

2,617

18,310.0325

47,917,355

20 August 2021

3,572

18,070.7209

64,548,615

Total 16-20 August Friday

8,304

151,597,220

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

5,316

18,255.9273

97,048,509

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

230,708

4,051,139,679

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

424,351

6,728,257,725

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 83,782 A shares and 348,049 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.23% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 August 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


