Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
A.P. M&#xf8;ller - M&#xe6;rsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 April to Friday 8 April:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

48,396

987,982,096

4 April 2022

330

18,771.7300

6,194,671

5 April 2022

400

18,156.6300

7,262,652

6 April 2022

400

17,476.8800

6,990,752

7 April 2022

380

17,465.0500

6,636,719

8 April 2022

370

17,727.6800

6,559,242

Total 4-8 April 2022

1,880

33,644,036

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

1,992

17,895.7636

35,648,361

Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

52,268

1,057,274,493

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

52,268

1,057,274,493

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

278,619

6,043,121,618

4 April 2022

1,658

19,418.0500

32,195,127

5 April 2022

2,010

18,673.3800

37,533,494

6 April 2022

2,010

17,909.9800

35,999,060

7 April 2022

1,909

17,906.0900

34,182,726

8 April 2022

1,859

18,163.2700

33,765,519

Total 4-8 April 2022

9,446

173,675,925

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

6,047

18,386.1873

111,181,275

Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

294,112

6,327,978,818

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

294,112

6,327,978,818

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,109 A shares and 722,951 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.52% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


