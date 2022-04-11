Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 April to Friday 8 April:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
48,396
987,982,096
4 April 2022
330
18,771.7300
6,194,671
5 April 2022
400
18,156.6300
7,262,652
6 April 2022
400
17,476.8800
6,990,752
7 April 2022
380
17,465.0500
6,636,719
8 April 2022
370
17,727.6800
6,559,242
Total 4-8 April 2022
1,880
33,644,036
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
1,992
17,895.7636
35,648,361
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
52,268
1,057,274,493
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
52,268
1,057,274,493
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
278,619
6,043,121,618
4 April 2022
1,658
19,418.0500
32,195,127
5 April 2022
2,010
18,673.3800
37,533,494
6 April 2022
2,010
17,909.9800
35,999,060
7 April 2022
1,909
17,906.0900
34,182,726
8 April 2022
1,859
18,163.2700
33,765,519
Total 4-8 April 2022
9,446
173,675,925
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
6,047
18,386.1873
111,181,275
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
294,112
6,327,978,818
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
294,112
6,327,978,818
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,109 A shares and 722,951 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.52% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11 April 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2022