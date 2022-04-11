A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 April to Friday 8 April:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 48,396 987,982,096 4 April 2022 330 18,771.7300 6,194,671 5 April 2022 400 18,156.6300 7,262,652 6 April 2022 400 17,476.8800 6,990,752 7 April 2022 380 17,465.0500 6,636,719 8 April 2022 370 17,727.6800 6,559,242 Total 4-8 April 2022 1,880 33,644,036 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,992 17,895.7636 35,648,361 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 52,268 1,057,274,493 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 52,268 1,057,274,493 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 278,619 6,043,121,618 4 April 2022 1,658 19,418.0500 32,195,127 5 April 2022 2,010 18,673.3800 37,533,494 6 April 2022 2,010 17,909.9800 35,999,060 7 April 2022 1,909 17,906.0900 34,182,726 8 April 2022 1,859 18,163.2700 33,765,519 Total 4-8 April 2022 9,446 173,675,925 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 6,047 18,386.1873 111,181,275 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 294,112 6,327,978,818 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 294,112 6,327,978,818

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Story continues

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,109 A shares and 722,951 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.52% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments



