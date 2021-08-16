Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 9 August to Friday 13 August:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 102,044 1,527,744,280 9 August 2021 236 16,956.1864 4,001,660 10 August 2021 65 17,217.0769 1,119,110 11 August 2021 6 17,728.3333 106,370 12 August 2021 6 17,700.0000 106,200 13 August 2021 2 17,850.0000 35,700 Total 9-13 August Friday 315 5,369,040 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 334 17,044.5714 5,692,887 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 54,267 916,097,331 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 102,693 1,538,806,207 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 408,136 6,433,910,830 9 August 2021 1,185 17,514.8565 20,755,105 10 August 2021 327 17,794.9235 5,818,940 11 August 2021 30 18,150.5000 544,515 12 August 2021 30 18,486.6667 554,600 13 August 2021 10 18,782.0000 187,820 Total 9-13 August Friday 1,582 27,860,980 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,013 17,611.2389 17,840,185 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 217,088 3,802,493,949 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 410,731 6,479,611,995

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 80,377 A shares and 334,429 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.14% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 August 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

