Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 9 August to Friday 13 August:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

102,044

1,527,744,280

9 August 2021

236

16,956.1864

4,001,660

10 August 2021

65

17,217.0769

1,119,110

11 August 2021

6

17,728.3333

106,370

12 August 2021

6

17,700.0000

106,200

13 August 2021

2

17,850.0000

35,700

Total 9-13 August Friday

315

5,369,040

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

334

17,044.5714

5,692,887

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

54,267

916,097,331

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

102,693

1,538,806,207

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

408,136

6,433,910,830

9 August 2021

1,185

17,514.8565

20,755,105

10 August 2021

327

17,794.9235

5,818,940

11 August 2021

30

18,150.5000

544,515

12 August 2021

30

18,486.6667

554,600

13 August 2021

10

18,782.0000

187,820

Total 9-13 August Friday

1,582

27,860,980

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

1,013

17,611.2389

17,840,185

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

217,088

3,802,493,949

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

410,731

6,479,611,995

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 80,377 A shares and 334,429 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.14% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 August 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


