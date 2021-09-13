U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

In this article:
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 to 10 September:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

115,110

1,752,303,406

6 September 2021

3

17,720.0000

53,160

7 September 2021

1

18,370.0000

18,370

8 September 2021

1

18,150.0000

18,150

9 September 2021

1

18,330.0000

18,330

10 September 2021

1

18,290.0000

18,290

Total 6-10 September 2021

7

126,300

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10 September 2021*

7

18,042.8571

126,300

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

66,698

1,129,847,130

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

115,124

1,752,556,006

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

460,395

7,370,612,676

6 September 2021

15

18,971.0000

284,565

7 September 2021

5

19,514.0000

97,570

8 September 2021

5

19,221.0000

96,105

9 September 2021

5

19,402.0000

97,010

10 September 2021

5

19,350.0000

96,750

Total 6-10 September 2021

35

672,000

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10 September 2021*

22

19,200.0000

422,400

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

266,809

4,694,589,030

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

460,452

7,371,707,076

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 92,808 A shares and 384,150 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.46% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Page 1 of 2

Copenhagen, 13 September 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


