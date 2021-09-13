Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 to 10 September:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,110 1,752,303,406 6 September 2021 3 17,720.0000 53,160 7 September 2021 1 18,370.0000 18,370 8 September 2021 1 18,150.0000 18,150 9 September 2021 1 18,330.0000 18,330 10 September 2021 1 18,290.0000 18,290 Total 6-10 September 2021 7 126,300 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10 September 2021* 7 18,042.8571 126,300 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 66,698 1,129,847,130 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,124 1,752,556,006 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 460,395 7,370,612,676 6 September 2021 15 18,971.0000 284,565 7 September 2021 5 19,514.0000 97,570 8 September 2021 5 19,221.0000 96,105 9 September 2021 5 19,402.0000 97,010 10 September 2021 5 19,350.0000 96,750 Total 6-10 September 2021 35 672,000 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10 September 2021* 22 19,200.0000 422,400 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 266,809 4,694,589,030 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 460,452 7,371,707,076

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 92,808 A shares and 384,150 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.46% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 September 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

