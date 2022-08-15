Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 8 August to Friday 12 August:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
110,453
2,123,726,322
8 August 2022
300
20,631.3300
6,189,399
9 August 2022
300
20,359.4000
6,107,820
10 August 2022
280
20,590.9300
5,765,460
11 August 2022
280
20,643.5700
5,780,200
12 August 2022
360
19,962.7200
7,186,579
Total 8-12 August 2022
1,520
31,029,458
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
1,611
20,414.1172
32,887,143
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
54,881
1,013,106,025
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
113,584
2,187,642,923
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
528,214
10,681,452,136
8 August 2022
1,201
20,909.0500
25,111,769
9 August 2022
1,201
20,669.6900
24,824,298
10 August 2022
1,121
20,983.5400
23,522,548
11 August 2022
1,121
21,006.6200
23,548,421
12 August 2022
1,443
20,255.8500
29,229,192
Total 8-12 August 2022
6,087
126,236,228
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
4,888
20,738.6607
101,370,573
Bought from the Foundation*
1,550
20,738.6607
32,144,924
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
220,047
4,115,836,175
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
540,739
10,941,203,861
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 81,752 A shares and 413,552 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 15 August 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
