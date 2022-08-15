U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 8 August to Friday 12 August:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

110,453

 

2,123,726,322

8 August 2022

300

20,631.3300

6,189,399

9 August 2022

300

20,359.4000

6,107,820

10 August 2022

280

20,590.9300

5,765,460

11 August 2022

280

20,643.5700

5,780,200

12 August 2022

360

19,962.7200

7,186,579

Total 8-12 August 2022

1,520

 

31,029,458

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

1,611

20,414.1172

32,887,143

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

54,881

 

1,013,106,025

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

113,584

 

2,187,642,923

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

528,214

 

10,681,452,136

8 August 2022

1,201

20,909.0500

25,111,769

9 August 2022

1,201

20,669.6900

24,824,298

10 August 2022

1,121

20,983.5400

23,522,548

11 August 2022

1,121

21,006.6200

23,548,421

12 August 2022

1,443

20,255.8500

29,229,192

Total 8-12 August 2022

6,087

 

126,236,228

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

4,888

20,738.6607

101,370,573

Bought from the Foundation*

1,550

20,738.6607

32,144,924

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

220,047

 

4,115,836,175

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

540,739

 

10,941,203,861

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 81,752 A shares and 413,552 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 August 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


