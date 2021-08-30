U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 August:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

106,098

1,598,230,131

23 August 2021

596

17,316.0235

10,320,350

24 August 2021

798

17,109.3358

13,653,250

25 August 2021

922

16,924.5770

15,604,460

26 August 2021

495

17,086.8283

8,457,980

27 August 2021

398

17,114.6985

6,811,650

Total 23-27 August

3,209

54,847,690

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 August 2021*

3,401

17,091.8323

58,129,322

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

64,282

1,088,498,267

Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

112,708

1,711,207,143

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

424,351

6,728,257,725

23 August 2021

2,995

17,987.6611

53,873,045

24 August 2021

3,985

17,748.0778

70,726,090

25 August 2021

4,655

17,545.5295

81,674,440

26 August 2021

2,487

17,771.1922

44,196,955

27 August 2021

1,999

17,913.9270

35,809,940

Total 23-27 August

16,121

286,280,470

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 August 2021*

10,320

17,758.2327

183,264,962

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

257,149

4,520,685,111

Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

450,792

7,197,803,157

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 90,392 A shares and 374,475 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.40% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 August 2021

Page 1 of 2

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


