Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.
During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 August:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
106,098
1,598,230,131
23 August 2021
596
17,316.0235
10,320,350
24 August 2021
798
17,109.3358
13,653,250
25 August 2021
922
16,924.5770
15,604,460
26 August 2021
495
17,086.8283
8,457,980
27 August 2021
398
17,114.6985
6,811,650
Total 23-27 August
3,209
54,847,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 August 2021*
3,401
17,091.8323
58,129,322
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
64,282
1,088,498,267
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
112,708
1,711,207,143
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
424,351
6,728,257,725
23 August 2021
2,995
17,987.6611
53,873,045
24 August 2021
3,985
17,748.0778
70,726,090
25 August 2021
4,655
17,545.5295
81,674,440
26 August 2021
2,487
17,771.1922
44,196,955
27 August 2021
1,999
17,913.9270
35,809,940
Total 23-27 August
16,121
286,280,470
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 August 2021*
10,320
17,758.2327
183,264,962
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
257,149
4,520,685,111
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
450,792
7,197,803,157
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 90,392 A shares and 374,475 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.40% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 30 August 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
