Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 to 27 August:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 106,098 1,598,230,131 23 August 2021 596 17,316.0235 10,320,350 24 August 2021 798 17,109.3358 13,653,250 25 August 2021 922 16,924.5770 15,604,460 26 August 2021 495 17,086.8283 8,457,980 27 August 2021 398 17,114.6985 6,811,650 Total 23-27 August 3,209 54,847,690 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 August 2021* 3,401 17,091.8323 58,129,322 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 64,282 1,088,498,267 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 112,708 1,711,207,143 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 424,351 6,728,257,725 23 August 2021 2,995 17,987.6611 53,873,045 24 August 2021 3,985 17,748.0778 70,726,090 25 August 2021 4,655 17,545.5295 81,674,440 26 August 2021 2,487 17,771.1922 44,196,955 27 August 2021 1,999 17,913.9270 35,809,940 Total 23-27 August 16,121 286,280,470 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 August 2021* 10,320 17,758.2327 183,264,962 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 257,149 4,520,685,111 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 450,792 7,197,803,157

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Story continues

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 90,392 A shares and 374,475 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.40% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 August 2021

Page 1 of 2

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments



