Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022, the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 15 August to Friday 19 August:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
113,584
2,187,642,923
15 August 2022
700
19,877.6900
13,914,383
16 August 2022
650
20,007.2200
13,004,693
17 August 2022
650
19,900.1400
12,935,091
18 August 2022
660
19,560.7300
12,910,082
19 August 2022
670
19,345.5400
12,961,512
Total 15-19 August 2022
3,330
65,725,761
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,529
19,737.4656
69,653,516
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
61,740
1,148,485,302
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
120,443
2,323,022,200
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
540,739
10,941,203,861
15 August 2022
2,464
20,103.7300
49,535,591
16 August 2022
2,289
20,229.9600
46,306,378
17 August 2022
2,289
20,115.7100
46,044,860
18 August 2022
2,322
19,771.6100
45,909,678
19 August 2022
2,359
19,539.7800
46,094,341
Total 15-19 August 2022
11,723
233,890,849
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
10,708
19,951.4500
213,640,127
Bought from the Foundation*
5,007
19,951.4500
99,896,910
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
247,485
4,663,264,061
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
568,177
11,488,631,747
*reement
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 88,611 A shares and 440,990 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.83% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 22 August 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Attachments
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 33 2022
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 33 2022