Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 6, 2023 to Friday February 10, 2023:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

259,222

 

4,408,799,771

6 February 2023

756

15,498.7302

11,717,040

7 February 2023

771

15,426.0182

11,893,460

8 February 2023

404

15,228.0198

6,152,120

9 February 2023

420

15,511.2381

6,514,720

10 February 2023

-

-

-

Total 6-10 February Friday

2,351

 

36,277,340

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

2,495

15,430.5800

38,499,297

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

77,180

 

1,148,821,525

Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

264,068

 

4,483,576,408

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

1,122,413

 

20,036,060,418

6 February 2023

2,352

15,788.0315

37,133,450

7 February 2023

1,504

15,709.8238

23,627,575

8 February 2023

1,918

15,550.3832

29,825,635

9 February 2023

3,355

15,821.7034

53,081,815

10 February 2023

-

-

-

Total 6-10 February Friday

9,129

 

143,668,475

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

7,318

15,737.5699

115,167,537

Bought from the Foundation*

2,306

15,737.5292

36,290,742

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

307,190

 

4,667,229,155

Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

1,141,166

 

20,331,187,172

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 232,236 A shares and 1,008,538 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.63% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 February 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


