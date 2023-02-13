A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 6, 2023 to Friday February 10, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 259,222 4,408,799,771 6 February 2023 756 15,498.7302 11,717,040 7 February 2023 771 15,426.0182 11,893,460 8 February 2023 404 15,228.0198 6,152,120 9 February 2023 420 15,511.2381 6,514,720 10 February 2023 - - - Total 6-10 February Friday 2,351 36,277,340 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,495 15,430.5800 38,499,297 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 77,180 1,148,821,525 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 264,068 4,483,576,408 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,122,413 20,036,060,418 6 February 2023 2,352 15,788.0315 37,133,450 7 February 2023 1,504 15,709.8238 23,627,575 8 February 2023 1,918 15,550.3832 29,825,635 9 February 2023 3,355 15,821.7034 53,081,815 10 February 2023 - - - Total 6-10 February Friday 9,129 143,668,475 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,318 15,737.5699 115,167,537 Bought from the Foundation* 2,306 15,737.5292 36,290,742 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 307,190 4,667,229,155 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,141,166 20,331,187,172

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 232,236 A shares and 1,008,538 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.63% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 13 February 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

