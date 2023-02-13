Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 6, 2023 to Friday February 10, 2023:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
259,222
4,408,799,771
6 February 2023
756
15,498.7302
11,717,040
7 February 2023
771
15,426.0182
11,893,460
8 February 2023
404
15,228.0198
6,152,120
9 February 2023
420
15,511.2381
6,514,720
10 February 2023
-
-
-
Total 6-10 February Friday
2,351
36,277,340
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
2,495
15,430.5800
38,499,297
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
77,180
1,148,821,525
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
264,068
4,483,576,408
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,122,413
20,036,060,418
6 February 2023
2,352
15,788.0315
37,133,450
7 February 2023
1,504
15,709.8238
23,627,575
8 February 2023
1,918
15,550.3832
29,825,635
9 February 2023
3,355
15,821.7034
53,081,815
10 February 2023
-
-
-
Total 6-10 February Friday
9,129
143,668,475
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
7,318
15,737.5699
115,167,537
Bought from the Foundation*
2,306
15,737.5292
36,290,742
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
307,190
4,667,229,155
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,141,166
20,331,187,172
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 232,236 A shares and 1,008,538 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.63% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 February 2023
