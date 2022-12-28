Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 21 December 2022 to 27 December 2022:
No. of shares
Average price (DKK)
Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
1,075,100
135.27
145,426,624.00
21 December 2022
5,000
103.23
516,150.00
22 December 2022
5,000
102.68
513,400.00
23 December 2022
5,000
105.11
525,550.00
26 December 2022
27 December 2022
5,000
105.70
528,500.00
Total
20,000
104.18
2,083,600.00
Accumulated under the programme
1,095,100
134.70
147,510,224.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 1,203,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.88 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com
Attachments
524 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme