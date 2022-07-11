U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 July to Friday 8 July:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

90,454

 

1,765,318,352

4 July 2022

480

16,586.5400

7,961,539

5 July 2022

500

16,199.6400

8,099,820

6 July 2022

480

15,955.5600

7,658,669

7 July 2022

450

16,917.9100

7,613,060

8 July 2022

430

17,392.2100

7,478,650

Total 4-8 July 2022

2,340

 

38,811,738

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

2,480

16,586.2127

41,133,808

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

36,571

 

670,726,999

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

95,274

 

1,845,263,897

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

448,204

 

9,232,173,237

4 July 2022

1,922

16,749.7800

32,193,077

5 July 2022

2,002

16,336.5700

32,705,813

6 July 2022

1,922

16,128.5900

30,999,150

7 July 2022

1,802

17,094.8100

30,804,848

8 July 2022

1,722

17,547.2000

30,216,278

Total 4-8 July 2022

9,370

 

156,919,166

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

7,525

16,746.9761

126,020,995

Bought from the Foundation*

2,387

16,746.9761

39,975,032

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

146,794

 

2,729,720,745

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

467,486

 

9,555,088,431

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 63,442 A shares and 347,360 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.20% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 July 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Attachments


