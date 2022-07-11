A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 July to Friday 8 July:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 90,454 1,765,318,352 4 July 2022 480 16,586.5400 7,961,539 5 July 2022 500 16,199.6400 8,099,820 6 July 2022 480 15,955.5600 7,658,669 7 July 2022 450 16,917.9100 7,613,060 8 July 2022 430 17,392.2100 7,478,650 Total 4-8 July 2022 2,340 38,811,738 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,480 16,586.2127 41,133,808 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 36,571 670,726,999 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 95,274 1,845,263,897 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 448,204 9,232,173,237 4 July 2022 1,922 16,749.7800 32,193,077 5 July 2022 2,002 16,336.5700 32,705,813 6 July 2022 1,922 16,128.5900 30,999,150 7 July 2022 1,802 17,094.8100 30,804,848 8 July 2022 1,722 17,547.2000 30,216,278 Total 4-8 July 2022 9,370 156,919,166 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,525 16,746.9761 126,020,995 Bought from the Foundation* 2,387 16,746.9761 39,975,032 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 146,794 2,729,720,745 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 467,486 9,555,088,431

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 63,442 A shares and 347,360 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.20% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 July 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

