Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 16, 2023 to Friday January 20, 2023:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

243,879

 

4,185,206,154

16 January 2023

532

14,814.7932

7,881,470

17 January 2023

678

14,904.9558

10,105,560

18 January 2023

673

14,879.1976

10,013,700

19 January 2023

672

14,541.0119

9,771,560

20 January 2023

679

14,506.5243

9,849,930

Total 16-20 January Friday

3,234

 

47,622,220

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

3,430

14,725.4789

50,508,393

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

63,655

 

948,581,884

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

250,543

 

4,283,336,767

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

1,061,935

 

19,136,757,089

16 January 2023

2,090

15,093.8397

31,546,125

17 January 2023

2,634

15,201.9324

40,041,890

18 January 2023

2,753

15,184.4642

41,802,830

19 January 2023

2,827

14,863.1836

42,018,220

20 January 2023

2,476

14,800.2827

36,645,500

Total 16-20 January Friday

12,780

 

192,054,565

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

10,244

15,027.7341

153,944,108

Bought from the Foundation*

3,227

15,027.7424

48,494,525

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

254,210

 

3,867,292,270

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

1,088,186

 

19,531,250,287

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 218,711 A shares and 955,678 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.28% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


