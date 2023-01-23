Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 16, 2023 to Friday January 20, 2023:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
243,879
4,185,206,154
16 January 2023
532
14,814.7932
7,881,470
17 January 2023
678
14,904.9558
10,105,560
18 January 2023
673
14,879.1976
10,013,700
19 January 2023
672
14,541.0119
9,771,560
20 January 2023
679
14,506.5243
9,849,930
Total 16-20 January Friday
3,234
47,622,220
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,430
14,725.4789
50,508,393
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
63,655
948,581,884
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
250,543
4,283,336,767
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,061,935
19,136,757,089
16 January 2023
2,090
15,093.8397
31,546,125
17 January 2023
2,634
15,201.9324
40,041,890
18 January 2023
2,753
15,184.4642
41,802,830
19 January 2023
2,827
14,863.1836
42,018,220
20 January 2023
2,476
14,800.2827
36,645,500
Total 16-20 January Friday
12,780
192,054,565
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
10,244
15,027.7341
153,944,108
Bought from the Foundation*
3,227
15,027.7424
48,494,525
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
254,210
3,867,292,270
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,088,186
19,531,250,287
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 218,711 A shares and 955,678 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.28% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 23 January 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
