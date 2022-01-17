Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 10 January to Friday 14 January:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
20,483
400,610,317
10 January 2022
250
22,040.7200
5,510,180
11 January 2022
270
21,808.9600
5,888,419
12 January 2022
150
22,524.2700
3,378,641
13 January 2022
150
22,914.2700
3,437,141
14 January 2022
240
22,364.5800
5,367,499
Total 10-14 January 2022
1,060
23,581,879
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022*
1,123
22,247.0560
24,983,444
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
22,666
449,175,640
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
22,666
449,175,640
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
127,958
2,675,562,577
10 January 2022
2,256
23,652.6900
53,360,469
11 January 2022
2,356
23,414.1300
55,163,690
12 January 2022
1,754
24,228.4100
42,496,631
13 January 2022
1,754
24,655.1100
43,245,063
14 January 2022
2,206
23,965.9100
52,868,797
Total 10-14 January 2022
10,326
247,134,650
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022*
3,409
23,886.2937
81,428,375
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
141,693
3,004,125,603
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
141,693
3,004,125,603
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 123,507 A shares and 570,532 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.58% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 17 January 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
