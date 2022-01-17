U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.96
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.70
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1423
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5140
    +0.3140 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,838.98
    -268.06 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.50
    +3.77 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.55
    +53.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 10 January to Friday 14 January:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

20,483

400,610,317

10 January 2022

250

22,040.7200

5,510,180

11 January 2022

270

21,808.9600

5,888,419

12 January 2022

150

22,524.2700

3,378,641

13 January 2022

150

22,914.2700

3,437,141

14 January 2022

240

22,364.5800

5,367,499

Total 10-14 January 2022

1,060

23,581,879

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022*

1,123

22,247.0560

24,983,444

Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

22,666

449,175,640

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

22,666

449,175,640

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

127,958

2,675,562,577

10 January 2022

2,256

23,652.6900

53,360,469

11 January 2022

2,356

23,414.1300

55,163,690

12 January 2022

1,754

24,228.4100

42,496,631

13 January 2022

1,754

24,655.1100

43,245,063

14 January 2022

2,206

23,965.9100

52,868,797

Total 10-14 January 2022

10,326

247,134,650

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022*

3,409

23,886.2937

81,428,375

Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

141,693

3,004,125,603

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

141,693

3,004,125,603

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 123,507 A shares and 570,532 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.58% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 January 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Recommended Stories