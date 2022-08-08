Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 1 August to Friday 5 August:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
107,590
2,064,926,298
1 August 2022
280
19,643.4300
5,500,160
2 August 2022
270
19,722.2200
5,324,999
3 August 2022
270
20,510.4100
5,537,811
4 August 2022
270
21,854.2200
5,900,639
5 August 2022
300
20,946.9300
6,284,079
Total 1-5 August 2022
1,390
28,547,689
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022*
1,473
20,537.9057
30,252,335
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
51,750
949,189,424
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
110,453
2,123,726,322
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
516,761
10,442,363,335
1 August 2022
1,121
20,035.9700
22,460,322
2 August 2022
1,081
20,058.3000
21,683,022
3 August 2022
1,081
20,794.4300
22,478,779
4 August 2022
1,081
22,222.5900
24,022,620
5 August 2022
1,201
21,255.8200
25,528,240
Total 1-5 August 2022
5,565
116,172,983
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022*
4,470
20,875.6484
93,314,148
Bought from the Foundation 5 August 2022*
1,418
20,875.6484
29,601,669
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
207,522
3,856,084,450
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
528,214
10,681,452,136
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 78,621 A shares and 408,088 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.60% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 August 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1821
