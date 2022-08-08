U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
  • AMKAF
  • AMKBF
  • AMKBY
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 1 August to Friday 5 August:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

107,590

 

2,064,926,298

1 August 2022

280

19,643.4300

5,500,160

2 August 2022

270

19,722.2200

5,324,999

3 August 2022

270

20,510.4100

5,537,811

4 August 2022

270

21,854.2200

5,900,639

5 August 2022

300

20,946.9300

6,284,079

Total 1-5 August 2022

1,390

 

28,547,689

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022*

1,473

20,537.9057

30,252,335

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

51,750

 

949,189,424

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

110,453

 

2,123,726,322

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

516,761

 

10,442,363,335

1 August 2022

1,121

20,035.9700

22,460,322

2 August 2022

1,081

20,058.3000

21,683,022

3 August 2022

1,081

20,794.4300

22,478,779

4 August 2022

1,081

22,222.5900

24,022,620

5 August 2022

1,201

21,255.8200

25,528,240

Total 1-5 August 2022

5,565

 

116,172,983

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 5 August 2022*

4,470

20,875.6484

93,314,148

Bought from the Foundation 5 August 2022*

1,418

20,875.6484

29,601,669

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

207,522

 

3,856,084,450

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

528,214

 

10,681,452,136

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 78,621 A shares and 408,088 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 August 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1821

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


