Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 March to Friday 11 March:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
40,503
826,797,098
7 March 2022
60
19,513.0000
1,170,780
8 March 2022
300
18,912.8300
5,673,849
9 March 2022
330
19,102.5800
6,303,851
10 March 2022
330
19,824.2700
6,542,009
11 March 2022
250
20,499.9200
5,124,980
Total 7-11 March 2022
1,270
24,815,470
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* March 11, 2022
1,346
19,539.7398
26,300,490
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
43,119
877,913,057
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
43,119
877,913,057
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
247,045
5,376,372,692
7 March 2022
301
20,345.2200
6,123,911
8 March 2022
1,507
19,537.4000
29,442,862
9 March 2022
1,658
19,898.1500
32,991,133
10 March 2022
1,658
20,536.3800
34,049,318
11 March 2022
1,256
21,300.7800
26,753,780
Total 7-11 March 2022
6,380
129,361,003
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* March 11, 2022
4,084
20,276.0193
82,807,263
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
257,509
5,588,540,958
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
257,509
5,588,540,958
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 143,960 A shares and 686,348 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.29% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 14 March 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
