Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 March to Friday 11 March:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 40,503 826,797,098 7 March 2022 60 19,513.0000 1,170,780 8 March 2022 300 18,912.8300 5,673,849 9 March 2022 330 19,102.5800 6,303,851 10 March 2022 330 19,824.2700 6,542,009 11 March 2022 250 20,499.9200 5,124,980 Total 7-11 March 2022 1,270 24,815,470 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* March 11, 2022 1,346 19,539.7398 26,300,490 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 43,119 877,913,057 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 43,119 877,913,057 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 247,045 5,376,372,692 7 March 2022 301 20,345.2200 6,123,911 8 March 2022 1,507 19,537.4000 29,442,862 9 March 2022 1,658 19,898.1500 32,991,133 10 March 2022 1,658 20,536.3800 34,049,318 11 March 2022 1,256 21,300.7800 26,753,780 Total 7-11 March 2022 6,380 129,361,003 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* March 11, 2022 4,084 20,276.0193 82,807,263 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 257,509 5,588,540,958 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 257,509 5,588,540,958

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 143,960 A shares and 686,348 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.29% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 March 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901





