Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 14, 2022 to Friday November 18, 2022:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
193,327
3,428,691,195
14 November 2022
-
-
-
15 November 2022
75
14,888.5333
1,116,640
16 November 2022
100
14,513.6000
1,451,360
17 November 2022
100
14,416.6000
1,441,660
18 November 2022
28
14,397.5000
403,130
Total 14-18 November Friday
303
4,412,790
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
322
14,564.0027
4,689,609
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
7,064
103,038,711
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
193,952
3,437,793,594
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
859,656
16,051,143,082
14 November 2022
-
-
-
15 November 2022
300
15,277.8500
4,583,355
16 November 2022
400
14,929.1500
5,971,660
17 November 2022
398
14,793.3920
5,887,770
18 November 2022
114
14,826.6667
1,690,240
Total 14-18 November Friday
1,212
18,133,025
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
973
14,961.3200
14,557,364
Bought from the Foundation*
307
14,961.1292
4,593,067
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
28,172
424,468,521
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
862,148
16,088,426,538
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 162,120 A shares and 733,871 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.79% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 21 November 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
