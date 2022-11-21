U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 14, 2022 to Friday November 18, 2022:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

193,327

 

3,428,691,195

14 November 2022

-

-

-

15 November 2022

75

14,888.5333

1,116,640

16 November 2022

100

14,513.6000

1,451,360

17 November 2022

100

14,416.6000

1,441,660

18 November 2022

28

14,397.5000

403,130

Total 14-18 November Friday

303

 

4,412,790

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

322

14,564.0027

4,689,609

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

7,064

 

103,038,711

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

193,952

 

3,437,793,594

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

859,656

 

16,051,143,082

14 November 2022

-

-

-

15 November 2022

300

15,277.8500

4,583,355

16 November 2022

400

14,929.1500

5,971,660

17 November 2022

398

14,793.3920

5,887,770

18 November 2022

114

14,826.6667

1,690,240

Total 14-18 November Friday

1,212

 

18,133,025

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

973

14,961.3200

14,557,364

Bought from the Foundation*

307

14,961.1292

4,593,067

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

28,172

 

424,468,521

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

862,148

 

16,088,426,538

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 162,120 A shares and 733,871 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.79% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 November 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


