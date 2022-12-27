Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 19, 2022 to Friday December 23, 2022:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
219,143
3,806,989,385
19 December 2022
761
14,628.3574
11,132,180
20 December 2022
774
14,624.0827
11,319,040
21 December 2022
786
15,045.7125
11,825,930
22 December 2022
785
15,332.8280
12,036,270
23 December 2022
793
15,599.9496
12,370,760
Total 19-23 December Friday
3,899
58,684,180
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
4,134
15,051.0414
62,221,005
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
40,288
593,139,687
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
227,176
3,927,894,570
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
962,666
17,594,317,558
19 December 2022
3,016
14,852.6177
44,795,495
20 December 2022
3,108
14,853.7162
46,165,350
21 December 2022
3,132
15,281.4751
47,861,580
22 December 2022
3,188
15,562.9031
49,614,535
23 December 2022
3,152
15,844.3623
49,941,430
Total 19-23 December Friday
15,596
238,378,390
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
12,501
15,284.5900
191,072,660
Bought from the Foundation*
3,939
15,284.5286
60,205,758
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
160,726
2,420,016,349
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
994,702
18,083,974,366
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,344 A shares and 862,852 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.66% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 December 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
