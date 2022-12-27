U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 19, 2022 to Friday December 23, 2022:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

219,143

 

3,806,989,385

19 December 2022

761

14,628.3574

11,132,180

20 December 2022

774

14,624.0827

11,319,040

21 December 2022

786

15,045.7125

11,825,930

22 December 2022

785

15,332.8280

12,036,270

23 December 2022

793

15,599.9496

12,370,760

Total 19-23 December Friday

3,899

 

58,684,180

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

4,134

15,051.0414

62,221,005

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

40,288

 

593,139,687

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

227,176

 

3,927,894,570

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

962,666

 

17,594,317,558

19 December 2022

3,016

14,852.6177

44,795,495

20 December 2022

3,108

14,853.7162

46,165,350

21 December 2022

3,132

15,281.4751

47,861,580

22 December 2022

3,188

15,562.9031

49,614,535

23 December 2022

3,152

15,844.3623

49,941,430

Total 19-23 December Friday

15,596

 

238,378,390

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

12,501

15,284.5900

191,072,660

Bought from the Foundation*

3,939

15,284.5286

60,205,758

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

160,726

 

2,420,016,349

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

994,702

 

18,083,974,366

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,344 A shares and 862,852 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.66% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


