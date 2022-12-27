A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 19, 2022 to Friday December 23, 2022:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 219,143 3,806,989,385 19 December 2022 761 14,628.3574 11,132,180 20 December 2022 774 14,624.0827 11,319,040 21 December 2022 786 15,045.7125 11,825,930 22 December 2022 785 15,332.8280 12,036,270 23 December 2022 793 15,599.9496 12,370,760 Total 19-23 December Friday 3,899 58,684,180 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,134 15,051.0414 62,221,005 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 40,288 593,139,687 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 227,176 3,927,894,570 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 962,666 17,594,317,558 19 December 2022 3,016 14,852.6177 44,795,495 20 December 2022 3,108 14,853.7162 46,165,350 21 December 2022 3,132 15,281.4751 47,861,580 22 December 2022 3,188 15,562.9031 49,614,535 23 December 2022 3,152 15,844.3623 49,941,430 Total 19-23 December Friday 15,596 238,378,390 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 12,501 15,284.5900 191,072,660 Bought from the Foundation* 3,939 15,284.5286 60,205,758 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 160,726 2,420,016,349 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 994,702 18,083,974,366

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,344 A shares and 862,852 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.66% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments



