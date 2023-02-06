U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 30, 2023 to Friday February 3, 2023:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

256,809

 

4,374,065,917

30 January 2023

671

14,348.0924

9,627,570

31 January 2023

500

14,456.7400

7,228,370

1 February 2023

-

-

-

2 February 2023

-

-

-

3 February 2023

-

-

-

Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday

1,171

 

16,855,940

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

1,242

14,394.4557

17,877,914

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

72,334

 

1,074,044,888

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

259,222

 

4,408,799,771

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

1,112,821

 

19,895,499,377

30 January 2023

2,377

14,604.4636

34,714,810

31 January 2023

2,293

14,705.3184

33,719,295

1 February 2023

-

-

-

2 February 2023

-

-

-

3 February 2023

-

-

-

Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday

4,670

 

68,434,105

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

3,743

14,653.9883

54,849,878

Bought from the Foundation*

1,179

14,653.9928

17,277,058

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

288,437

 

4,372,102,401

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

1,122,413

 

20,036,060,418

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 227,390 A shares and 989,905 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.51% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 February 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


