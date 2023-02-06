Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 30, 2023 to Friday February 3, 2023:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
256,809
4,374,065,917
30 January 2023
671
14,348.0924
9,627,570
31 January 2023
500
14,456.7400
7,228,370
1 February 2023
-
-
-
2 February 2023
-
-
-
3 February 2023
-
-
-
Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday
1,171
16,855,940
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
1,242
14,394.4557
17,877,914
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
72,334
1,074,044,888
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
259,222
4,408,799,771
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,112,821
19,895,499,377
30 January 2023
2,377
14,604.4636
34,714,810
31 January 2023
2,293
14,705.3184
33,719,295
1 February 2023
-
-
-
2 February 2023
-
-
-
3 February 2023
-
-
-
Total 30 Jan - 3 February Friday
4,670
68,434,105
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,743
14,653.9883
54,849,878
Bought from the Foundation*
1,179
14,653.9928
17,277,058
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
288,437
4,372,102,401
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,122,413
20,036,060,418
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 227,390 A shares and 989,905 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.51% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 6 February 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 5 2023
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 5