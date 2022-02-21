U.S. markets closed

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. M&#xf8;ller - M&#xe6;rsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

34,489

700,653,660

14 February 2022

240

21,467.0800

5,152,099

15 February 2022

220

21,730.5500

4,780,721

16 February 2022

200

21,974.3000

4,394,860

17 February 2022

210

22,274.1900

4,677,580

18 February 2022

150

22,145.7300

3,321,860

Total 14-18 February 2022

1,020

22,327,120

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022*

1,081

21,889.3329

23,662,369

Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

36,590

746,643,148

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

36,590

746,643,148

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

208,984

4,535,470,434

14 February 2022

2,206

22,782.7400

50,258,724

15 February 2022

2,105

23,031.4000

48,481,097

16 February 2022

2,005

23,219.3600

46,554,817

17 February 2022

2,055

23,445.9500

48,181,427

18 February 2022

1,754

23,220.0500

40,727,968

Total 14-18 February 2022

10,125

234,204,033

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022*

3,281

23,122.8357

75,866,024

Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

222,390

4,845,540,491

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

222,390

4,845,540,491

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 137,431 A shares and 651,229 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 February 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


