Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
34,489
700,653,660
14 February 2022
240
21,467.0800
5,152,099
15 February 2022
220
21,730.5500
4,780,721
16 February 2022
200
21,974.3000
4,394,860
17 February 2022
210
22,274.1900
4,677,580
18 February 2022
150
22,145.7300
3,321,860
Total 14-18 February 2022
1,020
22,327,120
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022*
1,081
21,889.3329
23,662,369
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
36,590
746,643,148
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
36,590
746,643,148
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
208,984
4,535,470,434
14 February 2022
2,206
22,782.7400
50,258,724
15 February 2022
2,105
23,031.4000
48,481,097
16 February 2022
2,005
23,219.3600
46,554,817
17 February 2022
2,055
23,445.9500
48,181,427
18 February 2022
1,754
23,220.0500
40,727,968
Total 14-18 February 2022
10,125
234,204,033
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S February 18th 2022*
3,281
23,122.8357
75,866,024
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
222,390
4,845,540,491
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
222,390
4,845,540,491
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 137,431 A shares and 651,229 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 21 February 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Attachments
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 5