Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 13, 2023 to Friday March 17, 2023:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
276,872
4,682,875,448
13 March 2023
700
15,429.4571
10,800,620
14 March 2023
206
15,569.5146
3,207,320
15 March 2023
972
15,887.2016
15,442,360
16 March 2023
1,012
15,543.4783
15,730,000
17 March 2023
957
15,808.1400
15,128,390
Total 13-17 March Friday
3,847
60,308,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
4,080
15,676.8382
63,961,500
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
97,911
1,472,390,755
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
284,799
4,807,145,638
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,195,056
21,180,722,957
13 March 2023
2,600
15,618.5692
40,608,280
14 March 2023
363
15,663.9669
5,686,020
15 March 2023
3,222
16,100.3709
51,875,395
16 March 2023
3,332
15,718.0282
52,372,470
17 March 2023
3,136
16,034.7959
50,285,120
Total 13-17 March Friday
12,653
200,827,285
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
9,543
15,857.5582
151,328,678
Bought from the Foundation*
3,797
15,907.9661
60,402,547
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
387,073
5,929,323,450
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,221,049
21,593,281,467
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 252,967 A shares and 1,087,582 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.17% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 20 March 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 11 2023
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 11