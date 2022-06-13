Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 7 June to Friday 10 June:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
73,070
1,461,899,573
7 June 2022
290
21,066.4100
6,109,259
8 June 2022
450
19,399.8400
8,729,928
9 June 2022
450
18,759.8700
8,441,942
10 June 2022
450
18,279.3100
8,225,690
Total 7-10 June 2022
1,640
31,506,818
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
1,738
19,211.4743
33,389,542
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
17,745
352,259,036
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
76,448
1,526,795,934
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
378,663
8,005,170,871
7 June 2022
1,160
21,203.6200
24,596,199
8 June 2022
1,802
19,560.3700
35,247,787
9 June 2022
1,802
18,954.5700
34,156,135
10 June 2022
1,802
18,455.0100
33,255,928
Total 7-10 June 2022
6,566
127,256,049
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
5,274
19,381.0614
102,215,718
Bought from the Foundation*
1,673
19,381.0614
32,424,516
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
71,484
1,441,699,467
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
392,176
8,267,067,153
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 44,616 A shares and 272,050 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.69% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 June 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
