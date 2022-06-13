A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 7 June to Friday 10 June:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 73,070 1,461,899,573 7 June 2022 290 21,066.4100 6,109,259 8 June 2022 450 19,399.8400 8,729,928 9 June 2022 450 18,759.8700 8,441,942 10 June 2022 450 18,279.3100 8,225,690 Total 7-10 June 2022 1,640 31,506,818 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,738 19,211.4743 33,389,542 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,745 352,259,036 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 76,448 1,526,795,934 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 378,663 8,005,170,871 7 June 2022 1,160 21,203.6200 24,596,199 8 June 2022 1,802 19,560.3700 35,247,787 9 June 2022 1,802 18,954.5700 34,156,135 10 June 2022 1,802 18,455.0100 33,255,928 Total 7-10 June 2022 6,566 127,256,049 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 5,274 19,381.0614 102,215,718 Bought from the Foundation* 1,673 19,381.0614 32,424,516 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 71,484 1,441,699,467 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 392,176 8,267,067,153

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Story continues

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 44,616 A shares and 272,050 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.69% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 June 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments



