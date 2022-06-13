U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,803.50
    -95.50 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,771.00
    -617.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,475.00
    -365.00 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.50
    -47.10 (-2.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.89
    -1.78 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.40
    -16.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.29 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0461
    -0.0065 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.11
    +7.02 (+26.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0129 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3530
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,079.97
    -3,420.89 (-12.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.38
    -152.22 (-23.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.92
    -111.60 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMKAF
  • AMKBF
  • AMKBY
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 7 June to Friday 10 June:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

73,070

 

1,461,899,573

7 June 2022

290

21,066.4100

6,109,259

8 June 2022

450

19,399.8400

8,729,928

9 June 2022

450

18,759.8700

8,441,942

10 June 2022

450

18,279.3100

8,225,690

 

 

 

 

Total 7-10 June 2022

1,640

 

31,506,818

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

1,738

19,211.4743

33,389,542

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

17,745

 

352,259,036

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

76,448

 

1,526,795,934

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

378,663

 

8,005,170,871

7 June 2022

1,160

21,203.6200

24,596,199

8 June 2022

1,802

19,560.3700

35,247,787

9 June 2022

1,802

18,954.5700

34,156,135

10 June 2022

1,802

18,455.0100

33,255,928

 

 

 

 

Total 7-10 June 2022

6,566

 

127,256,049

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

5,274

19,381.0614

102,215,718

Bought from the Foundation*

1,673

19,381.0614

32,424,516

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

71,484

 

1,441,699,467

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

392,176

 

8,267,067,153

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 44,616 A shares and 272,050 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.69% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 June 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • This Analyst Picks a Bad Day to Upgrade Tesla Stock

    Tesla's earnings and cash generation can help the electric-vehicle maker 'build out and secure materials giving them a strong competitive advantage.'

  • Gas climbing over $5 a gallon isn’t the stock market’s only problem: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, June 13, 2022.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months in Asia trading Monday as the impact of Friday’s shock US inflation data continued to reverberate through global risk assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • Dow futures slump nearly 600 points as second day of selling in store after inflation shock

    U.S. stock futures looked set to break below the lows of May, as financial markets continue to reel from a surprise acceleration in inflation just days ahead of a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive, Yields Hit Multiyear Highs As Stagflation Risks Grow

    Futures plunge, yields jump and Bitcoin dives as markets mull stagflation risks and a supersized Fed rate hike this week.

  • Is Disney's Big Gamble About to Pay Off?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is arguably the world's most recognizable entertainment company. Despite its size, industry-leading position, diversified media channels, cruise ships, and more, Disney is a very risk-tolerant company. In fact, risk-taking has been a winning move for Disney throughout its history.