A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 3 October to Friday 7 October:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
166,353
3,042,297,230
3 October 2022
650
13,727.4900
8,922,869
4 October 2022
650
14,068.2200
9,144,343
5 October 2022
800
13,737.0500
10,989,640
6 October 2022
800
13,742.5400
10,994,032
7 October 2022
780
13,684.6200
10,674,004
Total 3-7 October 2022
3,680
50,724,887
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 7 October 2022*
3,900
13,783.9367
53,757,353
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
115,230
1,972,242,572
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
173,933
3,146,779,470
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
751,828
14,442,521,516
3 October 2022
2,526
14,140.8800
35,719,863
4 October 2022
2,526
14,637.0700
36,973,239
5 October 2022
3,109
14,361.6800
44,650,463
6 October 2022
3,109
14,338.5400
44,578,521
7 October 2022
3,031
14,242.0000
43,167,502
Total 3-7 October 2022
14,301
205,089,588
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S
11,834
14,340.9263
169,710,522
Bought from the Foundation*
4,187
14,340.9263
60,045,459
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
461,458
8,051,999,399
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
782,150
14,877,367,085
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 142,101 A shares and 654,219 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.26% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 10 October 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
