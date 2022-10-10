U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

·3 min read
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 3 October to Friday 7 October:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

166,353

 

3,042,297,230

3 October 2022

650

13,727.4900

8,922,869

4 October 2022

650

14,068.2200

9,144,343

5 October 2022

800

13,737.0500

10,989,640

6 October 2022

800

13,742.5400

10,994,032

7 October 2022

780

13,684.6200

10,674,004

Total 3-7 October 2022

3,680

 

50,724,887

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 7 October 2022*

3,900

13,783.9367

53,757,353

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

115,230

 

1,972,242,572

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

173,933

 

3,146,779,470

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

751,828

 

14,442,521,516

3 October 2022

2,526

14,140.8800

35,719,863

4 October 2022

2,526

14,637.0700

36,973,239

5 October 2022

3,109

14,361.6800

44,650,463

6 October 2022

3,109

14,338.5400

44,578,521

7 October 2022

3,031

14,242.0000

43,167,502

Total 3-7 October 2022

14,301

 

205,089,588

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S
7 October 2022*

11,834

14,340.9263

169,710,522

Bought from the Foundation*

4,187

14,340.9263

60,045,459

Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

461,458

 

8,051,999,399

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

782,150

 

14,877,367,085

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 142,101 A shares and 654,219 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.26% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 October 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


