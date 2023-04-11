Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 3, 2023 to Wednesday April 5, 2023:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
305,617
5,100,477,787
3 April 2023
1,584
11,795.4545
18,684,000
4 April 2023
1,660
11,842.7229
19,658,920
5 April 2023
832
11,487.6322
9,557,710
6 April 2023
-
-
-
7 April 2023
-
-
-
Total 3-7 April Friday
4,076
47,900,630
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
4,321
11,751.8750
50,779,852
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
127,126
1,864,403,385
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
314,014
5,199,158,268
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,288,764
22,570,364,380
3 April 2023
4,661
12,004.1826
55,951,495
4 April 2023
4,872
12,043.0408
58,673,695
5 April 2023
4,908
11,583.1388
56,850,045
6 April 2023
-
-
-
7 April 2023
-
-
-
Total 3-7 April Friday
14,441
171,475,235
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
11,575
11,874.1917
137,443,769
Bought from the Foundation*
3,646
11,874.2107
43,293,372
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
484,450
7,258,618,738
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,318,426
22,922,576,755
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 282,182 A shares and 1,184,043 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.84% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11 April 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
