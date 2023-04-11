U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,111.16
    +2.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,663.01
    +76.49 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,055.86
    -28.49 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.86
    +14.42 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.30
    +0.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,017.80
    +14.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.23 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0928
    +0.0064 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    +0.0150 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2438
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3580
    -0.2140 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,242.28
    +2,001.35 (+7.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.61
    +2.41 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.19
    +42.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,923.37
    +289.71 (+1.05%)
     

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 3, 2023 to Wednesday April 5, 2023:

 

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,
A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

305,617

 

5,100,477,787

3 April 2023

1,584

11,795.4545

18,684,000

4 April 2023

1,660

11,842.7229

19,658,920

5 April 2023

832

11,487.6322

9,557,710

6 April 2023

-

-

-

7 April 2023

-

-

-

Total 3-7 April Friday

4,076

 

47,900,630

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

4,321

11,751.8750

50,779,852

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

127,126

 

1,864,403,385

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

314,014

 

5,199,158,268

 

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,
B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

1,288,764

 

22,570,364,380

3 April 2023

4,661

12,004.1826

55,951,495

4 April 2023

4,872

12,043.0408

58,673,695

5 April 2023

4,908

11,583.1388

56,850,045

6 April 2023

-

-

-

7 April 2023

-

-

-

Total 3-7 April Friday

14,441

 

171,475,235

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

11,575

11,874.1917

137,443,769

Bought from the Foundation*

3,646

11,874.2107

43,293,372

Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

484,450

 

7,258,618,738

Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)

1,318,426

 

22,922,576,755

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 282,182 A shares and 1,184,043 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.84% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 April 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments