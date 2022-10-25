U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

·2 min read
Company announcement no. 19 - 22
25 October 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

120,179

 

31,147,862

18 October 2022

1,771

217.9

385,953

19 October 2022

8,841

212.3

1,876,813

20 October 2022

2,728

205.3

559,970

21 October 2022

1,800

203.8

366,905

24 October 2022

137

214.2

29,346

Accumulated under the program

135,456

 

34,366,849

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 499,157 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.20% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO




+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com

Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President


+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


