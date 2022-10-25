Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
25 October 2022
On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement
120,179
31,147,862
18 October 2022
1,771
217.9
385,953
19 October 2022
8,841
212.3
1,876,813
20 October 2022
2,728
205.3
559,970
21 October 2022
1,800
203.8
366,905
24 October 2022
137
214.2
29,346
Accumulated under the program
135,456
34,366,849
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 499,157 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.20% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
