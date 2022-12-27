Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Company announcement no. 31 - 22
27 December 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 6 December 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 27 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 50,000,000, up to 240,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,800,000), corresponding to 1.06% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 7 December 2022 to 7 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement
69,683
17,048,247
20 December 2022
6,971
229.5
1,600,159
21 December 2022
4,660
230.6
1,074,575
22 December 2022
7,606
229.7
1,746,762
23 December 2022
5,777
227.2
1,312,510
Accumulated under the program
94,697
22,782,252
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 768,398 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.39% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
