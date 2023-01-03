U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,805.20
    -34.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,943.58
    -203.67 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,336.62
    -129.86 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.76
    -6.49 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    -2.59 (-3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    +9.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0123 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7820
    -0.0970 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    -0.0086 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0120
    +0.3000 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,655.54
    -84.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.03
    -1.23 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.53
    +105.79 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
·2 min read
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Company announcement no. 1 - 23
3 January 2023

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 6 December 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 27 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 50,000,000, up to 240,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,800,000), corresponding to 1.06% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 7 December 2022 to 7 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

94,697

 

22,782,252

27 December 2022

6,974

234.3

1,633,660

28 December 2022

7,030

229.8

1,615,170

29 December 2022

3,691

230.4

850,266

30 December 2022

6,983

237.9

1,661,055

02 January 2023

6,800

248.2

1,688,050

Accumulated under the program

126,175

 

30,230,452

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 799,876 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.53% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO




+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com

Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President


+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories