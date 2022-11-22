U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
·2 min read
Company announcement no. 24 - 22
22 November 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 12 August 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 9 - 22. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 100,000,000, up to 310,000 shares (nominally DKK 6,200,000), corresponding to 1.37% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 15 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

242,480

 

59,826,172

15 November 2022

4,310

229.1

987,415

16 November 2022

10,851

224.1

2,432,164

17 November 2022

11,700

225.9

2,643,470

18 November 2022

8,750

228.1

1,996,220

21 November 2022

8,760

227.4

1,992,245

Accumulated under the program

286,851

 

69,877,686

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 650,552 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.87% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO




+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com

Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President


+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


