Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Pandora A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
On 17 August 2021, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 644. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 500 million. The programme commenced on 18 August 2021 and will conclude no later than 29 October 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of
shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

168,500

131,239,594

06 September 2021

10,000

783.07

7,830,683

07 September 2021

10,000

798.88

7,988,835

08 September 2021

11,000

790.45

8,694,948

09 September 2021

12,000

781.57

9,378,828

10 September 2021

11,000

798.70

8,785,743

Accumulated under the programme

222,500

173,918,631

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 1,150,885 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.15% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,700 points of sale, including around 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net

Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

Attachments


