U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.68
    -3.97 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,909.74
    -149.01 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,776.86
    +82.24 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.45
    +8.52 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.20
    +3.61 (+3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.40
    +19.80 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.41 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1236
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8780
    -0.1080 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3405
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2750
    -0.2850 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,053.69
    +1,834.96 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.38
    +66.65 (+7.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.85
    -51.61 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pandora A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PANDY
  • PNDZF
Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of
shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value,
DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

159,270

115,642,865

21 Feb 2022

24,000

697.38

16,737,216

22 Feb 2022

23,000

704.12

16,194,760

23 Feb 2022

22,500

720.55

16,212,398

24 Feb 2022

24,400

674.05

16,446,722

25 Feb 2022

23,500

693.35

16,293,817

Accumulated under the programme

276,670

197,527,778

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 5,308,084 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.3% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.


About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net

Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    The biotech's underwhelming revenue guidance for 2022 is causing some shareholders to throw in the towel today.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • EPAM stock tumbles to lead S&P 500 losers after withdrawing guidance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. tumbled 9.8% to pace all S&P 500 components in premarket losses, after the provider of digital platform engineering services said it was withdrawing its financial guidance as a result of "military actions" in Ukraine. The company had said in its fourth-quarter earnings report out Feb. 17 that it expected first-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion and 2022 revenue of at least $5.15 billion, which compared with the FactSet consensus at the end of January fo

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Russia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money

    Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia's economy and financial system, including sanctioning its central bank and excluding some of its lenders from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions' of dollars of transactions. Sberbank Europe and two other subsidiaries were set to fail, after "significant deposit outflows" linked to "geopolitical tensions", according to the ECB.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • 1 Disappointing Metric from fuboTV's Q4 Earnings

    The streaming content provider that's a replacement for cable TV is proliferating, albeit unprofitably.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • Tesla Really Is a Tech Company—Just Not a Very Good One, Analyst Says

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi raises his Tesla price target by 50%. The target is still just $450 a share, well below where Tesla now trades.

  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

    Today is shaping up negative for Skillz Inc. ( NYSE:SKLZ ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • Why Soaring Inflation Is Good News for AMC and Not for DoorDash

    Inflation can have varying effects on businesses depending on how they are structured. What follows is a look into why it's good news for AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) and not so much for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH). Rising inflation can be good for AMC because a high degree of its costs are relatively fixed, meaning they will not grow as inflation rises.

  • Russia central bank hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells firms to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. In another attempt to support the rouble, Russian authorities told Russian exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. Presenting the new emergency measures, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the central bank had stopped interventions on Monday due to the latest western sanctions, suggesting the rouble was supported by other unnamed market participants.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • TD Bank expanding in fast-growing Southeast with $13.4B deal for First Horizon

    The mega-deal will give TD Bank a newfound presence in Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

  • Is Golden Ocean Group Limited's(NASDAQ:GOGL) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 39% over...

  • Viatris to sell off biosimilars business for $3B

    In the transaction, Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) will get a 13% ownership stake in Biocon and a seat on its board for $2 billion in cash and $1 billion in equity.