Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Pandora A/S

On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).





The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 276,670 197,527,778 28 Feb 2022 24,000 679.04 16,296,871 01 Mar 2022 24,000 680.81 16,339,346 02 Mar 2022 24,300 674.94 16,400,928 03 Mar 2022 25,000 657.87 16,446,860 04 Mar 2022 26,329 600.52 15,810,991 Accumulated under the programme 400,299 278,822,774

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 5,341,419 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.3% of the Company’s share capital.

With company announcement 703, Pandora is correcting the previously reported number of treasury shares in company announcement 701. In company announcement 701, Pandora reported a total of 5,308,084 treasury shares. The correct number was 5,252,545.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

