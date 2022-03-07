U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Pandora A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S

On 9 February 2022, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 692. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).


The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 3.3 billion. The programme commenced on 9 February 2022, cf. Company Announcement no. 692, and will conclude no later than 3 February 2023.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of
shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value,
DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

276,670

197,527,778

28 Feb 2022

24,000

679.04

16,296,871

01 Mar 2022

24,000

680.81

16,339,346

02 Mar 2022

24,300

674.94

16,400,928

03 Mar 2022

25,000

657.87

16,446,860

04 Mar 2022

26,329

600.52

15,810,991

Accumulated under the programme

400,299

278,822,774

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 5,341,419 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.3% of the Company’s share capital.

With company announcement 703, Pandora is correcting the previously reported number of treasury shares in company announcement 701. In company announcement 701, Pandora reported a total of 5,308,084 treasury shares. The correct number was 5,252,545.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net

Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

Attachments


