Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
Company announcement no. 7/2022
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Name
Consolidated Holdings A/S
Senior management employee’s position
Chairman of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employee
Consolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
ISIN code
DK0010268366
Type of security
Shares
Nature of transaction
Purchase
Trading date
24 March 2022
Market in which transaction was executed
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded
224,583
Market value (DKK) of securities traded
2,014,509.51
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
