Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

0
Columbus A/S
·1 min read
Columbus A/S
Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 27/2022


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name

Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS

Senior management employee’s position

CEO & President

Relationship with member of senior management employee

Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen

ISIN code

DK0010268366

Type of security

Shares

Nature of transaction

Purchase

Trading date

21 September 2022

Market in which transaction was executed

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Number of securities traded

64,428

Market value (DKK) of securities traded

499,990.72

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


