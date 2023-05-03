U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,146.50
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,840.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,203.25
    +18.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.00
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.60
    +3.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    +1.70 (+10.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2507
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7420
    -0.7800 (-0.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,615.60
    +567.46 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.28
    +11.73 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,773.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

Royal UNIBREW A/S
·1 min read
Royal UNIBREW A/S
Royal UNIBREW A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Nørgaard Jensen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

SVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S



b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Royal Unibrew A/S

b)

LEI

529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63


4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S

ISIN DK0060634707


b)

Nature of the transaction

Buy

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 597.40

287

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volumes

  • Price

The acquisition relates to a single transaction
287 shares
DKK 171,453.80

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-05-01, 10:24 am UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

Attachment