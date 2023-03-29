U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

GreenMobility A/S
·1 min read
GreenMobility A/S
GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 122 – 2023
Copenhagen, March 29th, 2023

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, GreenMobility A/S hereby reports transactions made in GreenMobility A/S shares by persons obliged to report on transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market.

  • Tue Østergaard, Chairman of the board, has purchased 57 shares in GreenMobility A/S, resulting in a total holding of 16,050 shares

For further details, please refer to the attached forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions performed by persons with managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 200,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment


