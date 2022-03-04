U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities

H+H International A/S
·2 min read
H+H International A/S
H+H International A/S

Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

CEO Michael T Andersen and CFO Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen receive shares in H+H International A/S under matching share programme from 2019

H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the below transaction(s) related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Michael Troensegaard Andersen

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CEO

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: H+H International A/S
b) LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares, Identification code: DK0015202451

b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of H+H shares under matching share programme initiated in 2019. The shares are granted by H+H International A/S.

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 0 per pcs.

11,251

d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume: N/A

  • Aggregated price: N/A

e) Date of the transaction(s): 2022-03-04

f) Place of the transaction: N/A


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CFO

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: H+H International A/S
b) LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares, Identification code: DK0015202451

b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of H+H shares under matching share programme initiated in 2019. The shares are granted by H+H International A/S.

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 0 per pcs.

4,283

d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume: N/A

  • Aggregated price: N/A

e) Date of the transaction(s): 2022-03-04

f) Place of the transaction: N/A


For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com


H+H International A/S’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2021 of DKK 3,020 million. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 31 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of close to 4.5 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.

Attachment


