Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 10/2022 – 10 MARCH 2022
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse Royal Unibrew A/S has received notification of the below transactions related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Michael Nørgaard Jensen
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Member of Senior Leadership Team of Royal Unibrew A/S
b) Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Royal Unibrew A/S
b) LEI
529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
573,80
38
Aggregated information
Aggregated volumes 1,750 shares
Price DKK 1,007,268.00
e) Date of the transaction
2022-03-08, 2:16 pm CET
f) Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
For further information on this Announcement:
Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
